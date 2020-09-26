Newsletter Signup Register / Login

The fundamental point of the problem is to remove the danger of the Futenma base, which is surrounded by houses and schools, and is therefore said to be the most dangerous military base in the world, and to return the base site to the Japanese side.

New Japanese Defense Minister Nobuo Kishi, saying the relocation of the U.S. Marine Corps' Futenma air base in the city of Ginowan, Okinawa Prefecture, to the Henoko coastal district in Nago, another city in the southernmost Japan prefecture, is the only viable solution.

