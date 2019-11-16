Newsletter Signup Register / Login

The gatherings aren't events held by the ward, they just occur naturally. To be honest, I would prefer not to use local taxpayers' money. I would like visitors to have a good time, but also avoid behaving badly and return home on the last train at the latest.

Shibuya Ward Mayor Ken Hasebe, announcing that the ward has earmarked 100 million yen to deploy security guards, spread awareness and adopt other safety measures for Halloween on Oct 31 and early Nov 1.

