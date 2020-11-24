Newsletter Signup Register / Login

The government has been one step behind on everything, and people have been forced to run around in confusion. It’s such a waste of taxpayers’ money.

A 40-year-old company employee in Yokohama, who has booked a hotel in Osaka for a family trip during the New Year holidays. The government's decision to remove Osaka and Sapporo from its Go To Travel campaign has created confusion among travelers hoping to benefit from the tourism-promotion program.

