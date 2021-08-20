Newsletter Signup Register / Login

Voices
in
Japan

quote of the day

The government is not considering blanket closures of elementary to high schools to curb the rapid spread of the coronavirus. But the ministry will respect decisions made by local governments to extend summer breaks or close schools on a temporary basis, given regional differences in infection situations.

Education Minister Koichi Hagiuda

Yeah don't ruin children's education for hysterical adults

 made by local governments to extend summer breaks or close schools

That's a way to say just deal your own local issue by yourself.

