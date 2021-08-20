Education Minister Koichi Hagiuda© Jiji Press
The government is not considering blanket closures of elementary to high schools to curb the rapid spread of the coronavirus. But the ministry will respect decisions made by local governments to extend summer breaks or close schools on a temporary basis, given regional differences in infection situations.
2 Comments
Wobot
Yeah don't ruin children's education for hysterical adults
sakurasuki
That's a way to say just deal your own local issue by yourself.