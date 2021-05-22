Newsletter Signup Register / Login

Voices
in
Japan

quote of the day

The government will study the infection rates before deciding on whether to extend the emergency measures.

1 Comment

Prime Minster Yoshihide Suga. Health officials are asking the Japanese government to extend the state of emergency beyond its scheduled end date of May 31 until June 20 as coronavirus infections have failed to decline significantly in 9 prefectures, including Tokyo and Osaka.

© NHK

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

1 Comment
What's to study? Or doesn't the ministry of health have a simple breakdown in Big Print Manga form for him to understand.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

