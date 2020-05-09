Hidekazu Matsuda, president of Tokyo-based staffing company Gowell which has opened an office in Ginza to provide information on the coronavirus outbreak and consultation services related to the pandemic to foreigners living in Japan. Its website is https://gowell-town.com.© Jiji Press
The language barriers, among other hurdles, are making it difficult for foreign residents in Japan to gather information on their own.
