quote of the day

The presence of a surveillance camera at his place of residence will not prevent him from meeting people with ties to the case while he is away from home. He can also borrow a mobile phone from someone else, so the requirements set for his release on bail do not seem to be effective.

A senior official at the Tokyo District Public Prosecutors Office, criticizing the conditions for former Nissan Chairman Carlos Ghosn's release on bail.

© Yomiuri Shimbun

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

