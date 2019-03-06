A senior official at the Tokyo District Public Prosecutors Office, criticizing the conditions for former Nissan Chairman Carlos Ghosn's release on bail.© Yomiuri Shimbun
The presence of a surveillance camera at his place of residence will not prevent him from meeting people with ties to the case while he is away from home. He can also borrow a mobile phone from someone else, so the requirements set for his release on bail do not seem to be effective.
