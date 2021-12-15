Newsletter Signup Register / Login

The present system is outdated, and the handouts should in any case be decided based on overall household income.

Shungo Koreeda, chief researcher of the Daiwa Institute of Research who is familiar with the social security system. Criticism has emerged over the Japanese government's plan to distribute 100,000 yen to every resident in the country aged 18 or under, as it makes it possible for some families with just one provider to be ineligible for the handout despite earning less than dual-income households that can receive the benefits.

It’s a joke !

A family with both parents working & earning ¥18,000,000 are eligible for a cash handout, while a family whose income is ¥9,500,000 misses out.

Not to mention those families who have no children miss out all together

