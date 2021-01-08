University of Tokyo economics professor Tsutomu Watanabe, who has analyzed people's movements during the epidemic from smartphone location information. He says empathy and consideration are key to success in the fight against the coronavirus under a new Tokyo-area state of emergency amid receding fear of the virus.© Jiji Press
The public, already used to the unrelenting spread of infections and tired of life under self-imposed restrictions, seems less scared of the virus than during the previous COVID-19 state of emergency between April and May last year. Fear drove people to exercise self-control during the previous state of emergency. We can't expect them to do the same this time.
