Voices
in
Japan

quote of the day

The school was built after the base, and there is no room for sympathy.

4 Comments

An anonymous caller to an elementary school in Ginowan, Okinawa Prefecture. The school and the city’s education board have received more than 30 hate calls and emails since a U.S. military helicopter window fell onto the school grounds next to the U.S. Marine Corps’ Futenma Air Station on Dec 13. Some emails even accused the school of staging the fall.

4 Comments
There are sick people out there. What makes them tick?

1 ( +1 / -0 )

placing the school in harms way is a stunt to force the base to move, kids are just collateral damages. Get real Okinawa.

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

There were five villages there before the base. The villagers were herded out of their houses at gun point by US military and relocated in a concentration camp. Their houses, shops, schools, farms, temples and family graves were bulldozed to the ground to build Futenma base. There is a PR line that attempts to deny this, but there is ample photo evidence in a DVD put together by the Aza-Ginowan Hometown Association (Film shows former village where Futenma Air Station now stands) http://english.ryukyushimpo.jp/2016/05/01/24956/

Futenma Airfield was constructed in Ginowan City at the battle of Okinawa. It became an US Marine Air Base in 1960. In April 1996, both Japanese and US government announced that all of the Futenma base would be returned within 5-7 years.

https://www.city.okinawa.okinawa.jp/userfiles/files/page/heiwanohi/3190/s014.pdf

People believed this and construction was increase along the edge of Futenma base in readiness for the promised return.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

These type of hate phone calls and emails suggests a discriminatory sentiment against Okinawa which unfortunately exists in Japan even among some foreigners. You can read some of the posts on JT and recognize the prejudice against Okinawa right away. The posters on JT who talk about the protesters being paid to protest against the bases and being under the control of China and whenever there is a serious crime committed or an aircraft accident by the U.S. Military, they say that Okinawans commit crimes and that commercial aircraft have accidents too shows a certain amount of prejudice towards Okinawa. If you never blame the U.S. Military but always blame the people of Okinawa, then you are probably prejudiced against Okinawa.

The small island of Okinawa has almost twice the number of U.S. Military Bases than all of Mainland Japan and hosts more U.S. Military Facilities than any other prefecture in Japan but yet some people are trying to act as if the people of Okinawa are just a bunch of whiners and complainers who always have their hands out to the Central Govt. but don't want to contribute anything for the money that the Central Govt. gives them. If you don't believe that Okinawa is doing a lot more than their fair share for the U.S. Japan Security Treaty then you are probably prejudiced against Okinawa.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

