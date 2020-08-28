Masahiro Iwasaki, a professor of political science at Nihon University, saying the successor to Prime Minister Shinzo Abe will have to either deal with another four years of U.S. President Donald Trump, who has pushed for lower agriculture tariffs and a bigger contribution to the Japan-U.S. security alliance, or a new administration under Democratic nominee Joe Biden.© Kyodo
Voices
quote of the day
in
Japan
The Shinzo-Donald relationship is over. The next prime minister will have to build a new relationship from the ground up while taking care not to be pushed around by America.
©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.
1 Comment
Login to comment
BertieWooster
"The next prime minister will have to build a new relationship from the ground up while taking care not to be pushed around by America" - as every Japanese PM so far has been.