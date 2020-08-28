Newsletter Signup Register / Login

The Shinzo-Donald relationship is over. The next prime minister will have to build a new relationship from the ground up while taking care not to be pushed around by America.

Masahiro Iwasaki, a professor of political science at Nihon University, saying the successor to Prime Minister Shinzo Abe will have to either deal with another four years of U.S. President Donald Trump, who has pushed for lower agriculture tariffs and a bigger contribution to the Japan-U.S. security alliance, or a new administration under Democratic nominee Joe Biden.

"The next prime minister will have to build a new relationship from the ground up while taking care not to be pushed around by America" - as every Japanese PM so far has been.

