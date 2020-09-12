Newsletter Signup Register / Login

quote of the day

The stance of the opposition parties is to lower the consumption tax rate for the time being. This will become a major issue of the next Lower House election

1 Comment

Jun Azumi, the chairman of the Diet Affairs Committee of the Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan

1 Comment
I already foresee it being argued by the LDP that lowering the tax rate will create a painful financial burden on small businesses like mom and pop shops due to the complex algorithms that are apparently involved with any such adjustment, despite any concept that sales may actually increase due to a lower tax rate. Therefore, nothing will change.

Once a tax is imposed its unusual for it to lower let alone be done away with. Too many politicians need that revenue to pay for meetings to discuss how they can get more tax dollars, wasn't the last increase needed to pay retired people, did the get any rise in their pensions?

