Okinawa Gov Takeshi Onaga, explaining his opposition to the relocation of the U.S. Marine Corps Air Station Futenma to the Henoko district of the city of Nago.© Mainichi Shimbun
The United States and North Korea are continuing their efforts toward denuclearization and easing of tension on the Korean Peninsula. I cannot tolerate the central government's position to push ahead with a plan that was made more than 20 years ago without undergoing a review.
