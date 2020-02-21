A Twitter user using the handle Homo Sapiens, referring to the Japanese government allowing passengers to disembark from the quarantined cruise ship Diamond Princess at Yokohama port.© Thomson Reuters
Voices
quote of the day
in
Japan
There are still crew testing positive on the ship, yet people are being allowed to disembark - and told it's okay to use public transportation to get home, then told by the health ministry to avoid using public transportation after they are home.
©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.
No Comment
Login to comment