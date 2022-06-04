Newsletter Signup Register / Login

Voices
in
Japan

quote of the day

There are two thoughts behind the implementation of the campaign -- to get society moving again and to keep the outbreak under control.

0 Comments

Tokyo Gov Yuriko Koike, announcing the resumption of the "Motto Tokyo" travel subsidy campaign for Tokyo residents on June 10 on a trial basis. The campaign is for Tokyoites traveling within the capital, and covers up to 5,000 yen in accommodation fees per person per night.

© Mainichi Shimbun

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For May 30-Jun. 5

Savvy Tokyo

Food & Drink

Healthy Japanese Sweets To Keep An Eye Out For If You’re On A Diet

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

5 Places in Japan You’ll Never Get to Visit Again

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

5 Unmissable Things to Do in Fukuoka

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

Tokyo Art Scene: 19th to Early 20th Century

Savvy Tokyo

Letters from Japan: ‘When To End A Relationship?’

Savvy Tokyo

Japanese Recipe Adventures: Udon Gyoza

GaijinPot Blog

Where to Buy Good Cheese in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Health

Social Fitness Groups to Keep Active in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 20

GaijinPot Blog

5 Tokyo Fashion Trends You’ll See Everywhere This Summer 2022

Savvy Tokyo

Food & Drink

Recipe: Edamame Hummus

Savvy Tokyo