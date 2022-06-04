Tokyo Gov Yuriko Koike, announcing the resumption of the "Motto Tokyo" travel subsidy campaign for Tokyo residents on June 10 on a trial basis. The campaign is for Tokyoites traveling within the capital, and covers up to 5,000 yen in accommodation fees per person per night.© Mainichi Shimbun
There are two thoughts behind the implementation of the campaign -- to get society moving again and to keep the outbreak under control.
