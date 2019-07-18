Newsletter Signup Register / Login

There are various parties in opposition now, but they can’t present a unified front. That means it’s hard for them to win elections. The public doesn’t look at this favorably.

Waseda University politics professor Mieko Nakabayashi, a former lawmaker with the Democratic Party of Japan, which a decade ago was the last opposition group to seize power from the LDP, suggesting why Japan’s long-ruling Liberal Democratic Party is expected to easily win Sunday’s upper house election, despite being burdened with an unpopular sales tax hike plan, a divisive bid to change the pacifist constitution and a black mark for fueling public unease over the pension system.

