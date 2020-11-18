Tomoko Namba, the owner of the Yokohama DeNA BayStars baseball team. A total of 4.82 million people attended 720 professional baseball games in the Central and Pacific leagues this season. Only two people were found to be infected with the coronavirus after attending, but health centers did not find any cases of close contact related to these two persons.© Yomiuri Shimbun
There have been no major differences between 50 percent capacity and 86 percent capacity. There are no issues that we cannot overcome to increase the number of spectators.
