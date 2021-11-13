Reiko Matsushita, mayor of western Tokyo suburban city of Musashino. She says foreign residents, who account for about 3,000 of the city's 148,000 population, will be granted the same rights as Japanese to vote in local policy matters under the terms of a proposed ordinance on referendums.© Asahi Shimbun
There is no reason to distinguish between residents due to their citizenship with regard to the local referendum system.
