Voices
in
Japan

quote of the day

This book also refers to the issue of the Northern Territories. Many people probably buy the book to learn the motives for Russia to take military action.

A spokesperson for book publisher Chikumashobo, on why its book “Gendai Roshia no Gunji Senryaku" (The Military Strategy of the Present-Day Russia)” is selling well. Bookstores say books related to Ukraine and Russia are selling well in Japan, as more people apparently seek to learn about Ukraine and why Russia has attacked it.

