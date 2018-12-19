Sam Annesley, executive director at Greenpeace Japan, referring to Japan's decision to withdraw from the International Whaling Commission in a bid to resume commercial whaling for the first time in about 30 years.© Kyodo
This snub to multilateralism is unacceptable. We hope that Japan will reverse its decision and take its place beside the nations trying to undo the damage human activities have done to whale populations.
