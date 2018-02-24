Tokyo lacks a clear purpose for hosting the games other than city development, and that's why many people are still puzzled today. The 2020 Games should be a big festival, but we can't expect much growth and many people, even residents of Tokyo, will hardly notice the changes that Tokyo has gone through.
1 Comment
Login to comment
Ricky Kaminski
Instead of focusing on WHO and WHAT they are going to do, people get inspired and motivated by the WHYs. Explain them well and the ball is rolling. There are not enough WHYs in Japan. Easily remedied with a bit of communication finesse.