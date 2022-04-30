Justice Minister Yoshihisa Furukawa, speaking after receiving a petition from a group of lawyers and researchers calling for swift government action against hate crimes after a spate of cases across the country.© Mainichi Shimbun
Unjust discrimination and prejudice based on race, ethnicity, nationality or other reasons is simply impermissible. We should seek to achieve an inclusive society where people respect each other's differences and live by helping one another.
