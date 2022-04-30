Newsletter Signup Register / Login

Voices
in
Japan

quote of the day

Unjust discrimination and prejudice based on race, ethnicity, nationality or other reasons is simply impermissible. We should seek to achieve an inclusive society where people respect each other's differences and live by helping one another.

0 Comments

Justice Minister Yoshihisa Furukawa, speaking after receiving a petition from a group of lawyers and researchers calling for swift government action against hate crimes after a spate of cases across the country.

© Mainichi Shimbun

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 15

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For Apr. 25-May 1

Savvy Tokyo

Say It with a Bouquet: Japan’s Language of Flowers

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

5 Convenient and Well-Stocked Tokyo Health Food Stores

Savvy Tokyo

No-bake Strawberry Shortcake: How to Make a Japanese Cake Without an Oven

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Animal Symbolism of Shrines and Temples in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 16

GaijinPot Blog

Set Up Shop: How to Make an Online Store in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

5 Tokyo Fashion Trends You’ll See Everywhere This Spring 2022

Savvy Tokyo

Five Places Linked to Japan’s Hidden Christians

GaijinPot Blog

Cool Sales and Safety Jobs in Japan for April

GaijinPot Blog

Golden Week: What Are These Japanese Holidays?

GaijinPot Blog