Takeshi Hasuda, director of Jikei Hospital in Kumamoto, which has the nation's only "baby hatch" for parents to drop off infants that they cannot raise themselves. The hospital received a record high of 3,844 inquiries between April and September this year.© Mainichi Shimbun
Unwanted pregnancy and financial issues are inseparable. Students had more free time due to coronavirus school closures, and that may have led to an increase in inquiries.
