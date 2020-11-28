Newsletter Signup Register / Login

Voices
in
Japan

quote of the day

Unwanted pregnancy and financial issues are inseparable. Students had more free time due to coronavirus school closures, and that may have led to an increase in inquiries.

0 Comments

Takeshi Hasuda, director of Jikei Hospital in Kumamoto, which has the nation's only "baby hatch" for parents to drop off infants that they cannot raise themselves. The hospital received a record high of 3,844 inquiries between April and September this year.

© Mainichi Shimbun

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

Limited Time Offer For Free Japanese Classes!

Now is the time to start learning Japanese with Kumon!

Apply Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For November 28-29

Savvy Tokyo

In Season

Luxurious Food And Beauty Advent Calendars 2020

Savvy Tokyo

Health & Beauty

4 Beauty Box Subscriptions In Japan—That Are Simply The Best

Savvy Tokyo

Japanese Recipe Adventures: Teriyaki Chicken Rice Burger

GaijinPot Blog

Tweet of the Week #106: Farmer’s Creative Vending Machine Hack

GaijinPot Blog

Japanese Culture

The Truth Behind Maid Cafes—Is It That Quirky?

Savvy Tokyo

Apartments to Rent for Less Than ¥110,000 in Ueno/Asakusa—November 2020

GaijinPot Blog

2020 Top Jobs in Japan Week 47

GaijinPot Blog

Shrines & Temples

Tofuku-ji Temple

GaijinPot Travel

Ask Hilary

Letters from Japan: “Dates For Social Media”

Savvy Tokyo

Tweet of the Week #107: Twitter Elects Crappiest Home Of The Year

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

After Thousands of Years in Family Homes, Traditional Japanese Flooring Goes Modern

GaijinPot Blog