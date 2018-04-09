Newsletter Signup Register / Login

Voices
in
Japan

quote of the day

We'll create as early as possible a political system to protect democracy and people's lives, and enable a change of government.

0 Comments

Opposition Democratic Party (DP) leader Kohei Otsuka, after the DP and another opposition party, the Party of Hope, agreed this week to launch a joint panel for talks to merge into a new party possibly in early May. The two parties will discuss the name, rules and basic policies of the merged entity, aiming to conclude the discussions by the end of April.

© Jiji Press

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

Pocket Shelter App

Download now!

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Offer

Win a ¥3000 Dinner in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For Apr 14-15

Savvy Tokyo

Win ¥1,000,000 to Help Grow Your Business in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Free Blow Dry or 10-min Head Spa

TONI & GUY Harajuku Salon

Temples

Myoryu-ji Temple (Ninjadera)

GaijinPot Travel

Organic Lifestyle

SHELLISTA – From the Sea to Your Home

Insight Japan Today

Lifestyle

Wabi-Sabi: The Japanese Philosophy Of Embracing Imperfectionism

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

First Class Free

Club 360

Offer

Enjoy 10% off your bill!

Stall

Offer

Free Blow Dry or 10-min Head Spa

TONI & GUY Aoyama Salon

Lifestyle

The Importance Of Being Frugal And How To Get Smart With Your Yen

Savvy Tokyo

2018 Top Jobs in Japan Week 15

GaijinPot Blog