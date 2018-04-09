Opposition Democratic Party (DP) leader Kohei Otsuka, after the DP and another opposition party, the Party of Hope, agreed this week to launch a joint panel for talks to merge into a new party possibly in early May. The two parties will discuss the name, rules and basic policies of the merged entity, aiming to conclude the discussions by the end of April.© Jiji Press
We'll create as early as possible a political system to protect democracy and people's lives, and enable a change of government.
