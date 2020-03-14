A member of the education board of Matsudo, Chiba Prefecture. It has been receiving complaints from residents about children getting together in parks during the day and making noise, which they claim is going against the "intent" of nationwide school closures due to the coronavirus.© Mainichi Shimbun
Voices
quote of the day
in
Japan
We haven't made any rules saying, 'This park is OK, but that other place is off-limits.' We can only remind guardians to be aware of the intent of the school closures.
©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.
No Comment
Login to comment