Voices
in
Japan

quote of the day

We need to alert people about fake news because it’s clear that the Russian side is attempting to unilaterally change the status quo by force.

Taro Kono, chairperson of the LDP Public Relations Headquarters, after tweeting “Shame on you” in response to a post by the Russian Embassy in Japan claiming Russian forces are being blamed for Ukrainian airstrikes in reports.

All govts put a slant on the stories they release to the public.

How much of a slant is the real question, though it seems that less democratic countries have a much higher rate of lies, once in a while, every govt releases some truth.

Here's hoping that your govt news releases are all truth and only good-faith mistakes happen, since we see how much lying certain countries do all the time, thinking they will get away with it. That has just jaded us to assume everything they say is a lie at this point.

