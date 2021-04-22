Newsletter Signup Register / Login

Voices
in
Japan

quote of the day

We will be asking for illuminations and neon signs to be turned off at night. Hopefully, that will discourage people from going out at night. We are also asking non-residents to refrain from entering Tokyo as much as possible.

Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike, commenting on the state of emergency which will go into effect in Tokyo on Sunday in a bid to stem the surge in coronavirus cases. The government will require restaurants, bars, and karaoke parlors serving alcohol to close, and big sporting events to be held without spectators. Department stores, cinemas and other commercial facilities larger than 1,000 square meters will need to close, too.

