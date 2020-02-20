Newsletter Signup Register / Login

We will coordinate closely with the IOC, the organizing committee and the Tokyo metropolitan government, and move ahead with preparations to make sure athletes and spectators can feel safe and secure throughout the Games.

Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga, saying the International Olympic Committee has "confidence" in Japan's response to the coronavirus.

Even if athletes and spectators feel safe, will they be?

0 ( +0 / -0 )

