Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga, saying the International Olympic Committee has "confidence" in Japan's response to the coronavirus.© KYODO
Voices
quote of the day
in
Japan
We will coordinate closely with the IOC, the organizing committee and the Tokyo metropolitan government, and move ahead with preparations to make sure athletes and spectators can feel safe and secure throughout the Games.
©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.
1 Comment
Login to comment
JonathanJo
Even if athletes and spectators feel safe, will they be?