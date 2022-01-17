Newsletter Signup Register / Login

Voices
in
Japan

quote of the day

We will further boost the deterrence and response capabilities of the Japan-U.S. alliance, and for that purpose, Japan will need to strengthen its defense capabilities fundamentally.

Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi, pledging to beef up Japan's alliance with the United States while strengthening the country's defense capabilities to ensure peace in the Indo-Pacific region, amid China's growing military clout.

