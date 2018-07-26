Newsletter Signup Register / Login

We will have to get used to these kinds of summers. There is no doubt that there is a link to climate change. We need to take heat waves seriously around the world as something that we need to adapt to.

Friederike Otto, deputy director at the Environmental Change Institute at Oxford University. Climate experts say heat is often neglected because it is both an invisible and hard-to-document disaster that claims lives largely behind closed doors, and because hot weather does not strike many people as a serious threat. The warning comes as hot weather has swept the northern hemisphere.

© Thomson Reuters Foundation

1 Comment
LOL whenever we have a hot summer we hear plenty from the warming fanatics but nothing from them during cool summers and record cold winters, all of which we have had recently. Global warming is a pseudoscience.

-4 ( +0 / -4 )

