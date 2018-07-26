Friederike Otto, deputy director at the Environmental Change Institute at Oxford University. Climate experts say heat is often neglected because it is both an invisible and hard-to-document disaster that claims lives largely behind closed doors, and because hot weather does not strike many people as a serious threat. The warning comes as hot weather has swept the northern hemisphere.© Thomson Reuters Foundation
We will have to get used to these kinds of summers. There is no doubt that there is a link to climate change. We need to take heat waves seriously around the world as something that we need to adapt to.
cla68
LOL whenever we have a hot summer we hear plenty from the warming fanatics but nothing from them during cool summers and record cold winters, all of which we have had recently. Global warming is a pseudoscience.