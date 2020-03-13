Kobe Mayor Kizo Hisamoto, posting on his Twitter account on March 5. His tweet drew a torrent of online criticism for refusing to share details on people confirmed infected with the coronavirus, such as which public transportation system and train stations they used.© Asahi Shimbun
What is the point of exposing details of the infected people's actions? If they took a subway train, are you going to stop taking that one?
