COVID-19 INFORMATION What you need to know about the coronavirus if you are living in Japan or planning a visit.

quote of the day

When 3.11 happened, we people of Fukushima Prefecture evacuated to cities to escape radiation. At that time city people spewed illogical abuse on disaster victims, telling them to go back to Fukushima. You would say, 'We're going to catch radiation from you.' Now I'd like to say, 'The coronavirus is infectious, you go back to Tokyo.'

1 Comment

A person from Fukushima Prefecture, posting on Twitter an objection to people from Tokyo fleeing thecoronavirus.

1 Comment
My wife is Japanese, & we live in New Zealand.

She is abused every day from New Zealanders who think she is from China.

Her workmates are the worst offenders to the point , she quit her job.

Walking the dog, in the Super, on the bus/train.

So we know your situation.

