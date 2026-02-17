 Japan Today
Voices
in
Japan

quote of the day

Japan will keep spending more and more for the U.S. The question is whether the public wants Prime Minister Takaichi to speak out against Trump or be obedient to ensure Japanese security.

Masato Kamikubo, a Ritsumeikan University professor of policy science, commenting on Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi's foreign policy.

