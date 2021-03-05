Toshiyuki Kusuhara, visiting professor at Daiichi Institute of Technology and a former senior aircraft accident investigator at the Japan Transport Safety Board. He was referring to U.S. Navy Seahawk helicopters that have been seen practicing maneuvers at low altitudes over the Shibuya and Roppongi districts of Tokyo.© Mainichi Shimbun
You never know when something might happen with a helicopter. There are times when something goes wrong with the aircraft like an engine stop, or the pilot suddenly becomes unwell. If not carried out in an area where safety can be assured, the chances of a terrible accident cannot be discounted, and we seem to be in a situation where anything goes so long as the U.S. military calls it training.
