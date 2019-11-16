Japan fans explode with joy after Ireland upset

Japanese rugby supporters exploded with joy in fanzones, bars and living rooms across the country on Saturday as the Rugby World Cup hosts pulled off the tournament's biggest upset yet, beating highly-fancied Ireland.
It was pandemonium at the official fanzone in central Ginza, where hundreds of fans -- many in the red and white striped kit of the Brave Blossoms -- crammed in to cheer the team to the stunning 19-12 win in Shizuoka.
"This is really historic. There is no doubt about it," Akira Ueda, a travel agency employee, said surrounded by delighted fans.
"Today's victory definitely comes in part from the incredible support from the fans," he told AFP.
The stunning win showed Japan still possesses the giant-killing abilities that led to the so-called "Miracle of Brighton," when they toppled South Africa at the 2015 World Cup.
"The victory proved that Japan's win against South Africa was not just plain luck," said Ueda, 30. "I'll be supporting the team all the way to the end!"
It was a breathtaking performance by the host, underdogs even in the open field in this year's tournament.
Ireland started strong, but Japan grew into the match, helped by an ebullient home crowd of 47,000 and the knowledge that fans across the country were cheering them on.
In Tokyo, supporters in the official fanzone chanted in unison "Nippon, Nippon! (Japan, Japan!) as the team picked up the pace in the second half.
"It's great, great, great. I'm so excited," said Saki Tamade, a 29-year-old IT engineer.
"I usually don't watch rugby games a lot, but I have been following the team this time and I'll be continuing to for sure," she said.
When the final whistle blew, confirming the unthinkable result, a roar went up that filled all three floors of the fanzone, with fans toasting each other with beers, grins plastered across their faces.
"I never thought Japan could win before the game," admitted Takashi Nakatsubo, a 43-year-old retailer. "The victory came not just from individual players but from the entire team. Now Japan has a great chance of advancing to the tournament's last eight or even last four or even higher."
The Blossoms are targeting a first-ever place in the last eight, having seen off Russia in the tournament's opener. But they know they still have no margin for error in the games ahead in the group, against Samoa and Scotland.
In Shizuoka, supporters chanted in English and Japanese as they left the stadium, where fireworks lit up the sky to celebrate the incredible win.
"Honestly, I thought we were going to lose, so seeing such a great game and to top it off winning it really is a miracle!" Hideo Kawarabayashi said outside the venue.
And even Ireland supporters conceded there would be no hard feelings seeing the hosts make away with such an expected win.
Sean McGouren, 27, who watched the match at the Tokyo fanzone, said he was "sad, but also very happy, very happy."
"If I have to lose, I would like to lose against Japan. Japan were very, very good, very amazing today."© 2019 AFP
14 Comments
Login to comment
oldman_13
Great for Japan! Congrats
CaptDingleheimer
The question is, was rugby even popular in Japan before this whole jamboree? Or could they just as well be having the Tiddlywinks World Cup and everyone would be all gassed up like this because Japan is winning something on the world stage?
Ah_so
Save your questions for another day and enjoy three moment.
Well done Japan!
Ganbare Japan!
It truly was the Miracle in Shizuoka!
Rugby is extremely popular in Japan, especially at high school and University level. Also the professional Top League is popular. But if Brave Blossoms now make the Semi Final (or higher), watch it boom even more. Go Brave Blossoms! Dream of World Cup glory!!
CaptDingleheimer
Wait- their team is called the 'Brave Blossoms'?? GTFO
Andy
So many Japanese players in the team as well.
Jimizo
No it isn’t, cobber. I’ve never met a single Japanese person who said rugby was ‘extremely popular’ even at university and high school level. I work with people who graduated from universities known for rugby ( Waseda and Keio ) and they said it wasn’t that popular even there when we were talking about the World Cup. You’re not right here, old man.
Anyway, good to see the fans enjoying themselves.
Vince Black
i watched the whole thing, wasn't it Ireland VS Tonga at one stage? Then Ireland VS Samoa? Hard to tell they all had the same Japan jerseys on...
jpn_guy
I was cheering the Japanese team with my Japanese family and nearly shouted the house down on the interception at the end when Japan looked like running in a breakaway try. But my delight at Japan's victory does not mean I have to suspend my observations of reality.
Ganbare Japan writes "Rugby is extremely popular in Japan, especially at high school and University level', responding to a poster questioning the sport's popularity here.
This reply shows a lack of perspective. Yes, it is true that, within Japan, high school and university rugby make up a large proportion of the rugby played. But the overall pie is small and, from another perspective, the relative popularity of high school and university rugby is simply an indication of a failure to develop widespread adult popularity. The number of amateur rugby clubs (especially away from Tokyo) is absolutely tiny. As far as I know, there are exactly zero amateur rugby clubs for adults anywhere within around 50 or 60 miles of my town. This situation is replicated across the country. So to claim "rugby is extremely popular in Japan" is not actually true. Top league attendance figures are also way way below soccer and baseball.
In fact, in complete opposition to what Ganbare Japan writes, the Japan rugby authorities have been reflecting on their failure to galvanize support for the sport following the prior win over the Springboks four years ago. That is not my opinion, that is simply what the rugby association themselves are saying; they did not harness the momentum from that win to generate grassroots interest.
We can be delighted that Japan won without making up facts, surely?
It is also true that, before the tournament started and no-one knew how Japan would get on, the coverage in the media was nothing like what you would expect for an international event of this magnitude. Japanese TV shows, particularly the daytime magazine shows, are famous for given blanket, minutely detailed coverage to certain selected issues. The rugby world cup was not ignored, of course, but it did not, in advance, get this blanket media treatment at all. In fact, this was something else that the rugby authorities themselves were complaining about. In fact, in the run up to the opening ceremony, news of the event was scant, with one leading news item instead reporting on the keying of two dozen parked cars in a car park!
So it is not poor taste, I would say, to note that there is a significant component of "bandwagon jumping" going on here, as observed by one of the above posters. Of course it is natural that everyone gets excited at a surprise win, so it is not really a criticism to say that people are bandwagonning, simply an observation that before Japan won, lots of people were not paying attention to this event at all.
Would you not say that we can a better understanding of news and events when we do not simply cheerlead relentlessly irrespective of the facts? One of the problems with a mindset like that is that you can never look at anything objectively and think about possible solutions if you are, for whatever reason, ignoring reality in the first place.
Allan
Great news for the fans. It was heartwarming to see their excitement and surprise. Its also encouraging to see Japan with an international team - 16 out of the 31 Japanese squad are foreign born.
Toasted Heretic
Well, that certainly deviated from the script. Well done, Japan. Although, I'm still in shock...
Unfortunately not. But last night's epic win will certainly help towards popularising the greatest game in the world.
Toasted Heretic
No need for thinly veiled bigotry.
HenryK
Great for Japan!
All my Japanese women friends watching didn't understand or know the rules of the game.
Or any sport. lol
BeerDeliveryGuy
To be fair, most players don’t fully understand the rules. Rugby referees undergo a very stringent selection and training process.
BurakuminDes
Great game by Japan, outplayed the Irish across the park and fully deserving the win! They will be confident if indeed they meet South Africa again, in the Quarter Final.
Agree. And they are certainly not alone - Scotland also has 16 foreign born, Australia 14, and so on. You dont need to be a citizen to represent a nation in Rugby union.
oldman_13
And, as per usual, the thinly veiled insults directed at Japanese fans and people in general.
Do these people ever have anything positive to say without injecting their negativity? Many people around the world would cheer on their countrymen in sports they usually never watch, and get caught up in the happiness and pride of it all.
Good for Japan and their fans.
Haaa Nemui
For those who keep complaining about the number of foreign born players, here is a list. Japan has a lot it's true but not the most.
Tonga, 19
Samoa, 17
Japan, 16
Scotland, 14
USA, 13
Australia, 12
Italy, 8
Wales, 8
England, 6
Ireland, 5
Canada, 4
Fiji, 4
France, 4
New Zealand, 3
Russia, 2
South Africa, 1
Georgia, 1
Namibia, Argentina and Uruguay, all 0
There may be some discrepancies in the list, I know other lists have some numbers slightly different, but basically if the rules allow it then there is nothing wrong with it. I honestly am sick of hearing about it. Scotland and Australia are tier 1 teams and they both have a lot of foreign born players so why aren't people complaining about them? Get over it.