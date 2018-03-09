2019 Rugby World Cup committee experiences ticket payment problems

The local organizing committee for Rugby World Cup 2019 in Japan admitted Thursday there had been problems with payment for tickets for the event, but reassured applicants they were working out alternative arrangements for their sales and delivery to overseas customers.

On Tuesday, rugby's international governing body said it had received 864,000 applications from fans in more than 100 countries, with 300,000 tickets allocated via an initial ballot.

However, a number of fans have had issues trying to pay for the tickets, the deadline for which was March 7.

Not only were emails and phone calls unanswered but some fans said that after receiving a "system error" on their online application, they had lost the "pay button" on the service.

"We are aware of the problem and will be issuing instructions to fans who have had problems," a spokesman for Japan Rugby 2019 said on Thursday.

"The problem is to do with security with the credit card company. A lot of the payments are for large sums of money and these have not been processed."

The spokesman said applicants who had not been able to pay for tickets they had won in the ballot would not see them reallocated.

"We are working on an alternative solution," he said.

A spokesman for World Rugby told Kyodo News: "We are aware of a very small number of fans who are experiencing difficulties with payments for tickets secured during the recent team and stadium pack phase. Fans are the beating heart of any Rugby World Cup and we have asked that JR 2019 prioritize this small group to ensure any issues are resolved and payment can be made despite the window having closed."

Unsuccessful applicants for the initial phase will have further chances to apply for tickets later this year and in 2019.

