2019 Rugby World Cup teams to use 52 camps around Japan in group stage

Communities the length and breadth of Japan will share in the excitement of hosting Rugby World Cup 2019 following Friday's announcement of the provisional selection of 52 team camps where the teams will stay and train.

Mirroring the excitement generated by a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for Japan, applications were received by 90 cities and prefectures the length and breadth of Japan.

The announcement follows approval by World Rugby of the provisional selection made by the Japan Rugby 2019 Organising Committee after a rigorous process that has team performance and community legacy at heart.

The announcement represents another major milestone in preparation for Asia’s first Rugby World Cup, extending the reach and engagement of the showcase tournament while delivering the stage for the world’s top teams to perform to their potential.

The search for team camps began in 2016 and all candidates were subject to a comprehensive selection and inspection process against key hosting criteria. Every Rugby World Cup 2019 team camp will consist of an outdoor and indoor training venue, a swimming pool, gym and accommodation and will be utilised by the teams during and in the run-up to the tournament, which starts on Sept 20. Camps comprise out-of-city options and match city options (all match city options are no more than 45 mins away from the match venue).

The formal appointment of these cities/prefectures as team camp hosts will be finalised upon the conclusion of an official agreement between the city or prefecture and the organising committee. Applicants who missed out will have further opportunity via festival of rugby activities, ensuring everyone in Japan is part of the tournament experience.

Host Japan will be in Hamamatsu, Shizuoka Prefecture, and two locations in Tokyo. New Zealand will hold camps in Tokyo, Urayasu in Chiba Prefecture, Ichinomiya in Aichi Prefecture and Beppu in Oita Prefecture.

England will use sites in Sapporo, Kobe, Miyazaki as well as Tokyo.

The team camps for the knockout stage will be announced later.

World Rugby Chairman Bill Beaumont said: "Rugby World Cup 2019 is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for everyone in Japan to get behind the tournament and deliver an exceptional welcome for teams and fans as hosts. Team camps are at the heart of the tournament experience for teams, a home away from home, while representing an opportunity to further the reach and community engagement of the event. The legacy of upgraded infrastructure will also benefit communities for years to come.”

President and CEO of the Rugby World Cup 2019 Organising Committee Akira Shimazu said: “First of all, I would like to extend my deepest gratitude to all of the cities/prefectures that applied to be a host of a team camp for the Rugby World Cup 2019. I would also like to congratulate all the cities/prefectures that were provisionally selected by the organising committee for this important role.

“All of the facilities that were submitted as part of the application process were of very high quality and thus we were able to provide the qualified teams with a large range of options.

“Team camps are an essential part of the tournament as these communities are where the qualified teams will train and prepare during the tournament period. We will work closely with the cities/prefectures that were provisionally selected as hosts of a team camp to progress preparations so that the players and team management gathering from all around the world can perform to their optimal level during the tournament.

“For cities/prefectures that were unfortunately not selected, there remain some exciting opportunities to contribute to the festival that is the Rugby World Cup 2019. We express our deep appreciation of their enthusiasm and commitment and look forward to their continued support in the run-up to and during the tournament.”

Just over 500 days remain until the Rugby World Cup 2019 and preparations continue to further accelerate with the beginning of the Front Row/Supporters’ Club priority sales phase on May 19.

