Scotland's Peter Horne falls to the ground under pressure from England in action during the game against England during their Six Nations rugby match at BT Murrayfield in Edinburgh, Scotland, Saturday Feb. 24, 2018. (Jane Barlow/PA via AP)
rugby union

England and Scotland asked to explain pre-match scuffle

EDINBURGH, Scotland

England and Scotland will have to explain the players' scuffle in the tunnel before their Six Nations rugby match at Murrayfield on Saturday.

Television footage appears to show a clash between England center Owen Farrell and Scotland No. 8 Ryan Wilson that ended when they were pulled apart by teammates. The incident unfolded as the players left the field and entered the tunnel after their warm-ups.

Six Nations Rugby said on Sunday it would be "writing to the unions to request clarification on what happened in the tunnel."

Scotland went on to beat England 25-13 for the first time in a decade.

Every player from both teams, when asked what happened, denied any knowledge of it. Scotland captain John Barclay said he was in the toilet at the time.

England coach Eddie Jones also said he didn't know anything about it, adding, "These things happen."

