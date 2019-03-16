England scores late try to draw 38-38 against Scotland

England replacement George Ford scored a converted try in the third minute of injury time to secure a 38-38 draw against Scotland in the Six Nations and prevent the visitors completing the greatest comeback in the history of international rugby.
Trailing 31-0 after 31 minutes, Scotland scored six tries and 38 unanswered points to lead 38-31 in the 76th minute. No team had previously come back from more than 24 points down to win.
But a remarkable match between the sport's oldest rivals had one final twist, with Ford bursting through a gap in a tired Scotland defense to dive over between the posts before converting to seal a draw.
Scotland still hasn't won at Twickenham since 1983.
With Wales beating Ireland 25-7 earlier Saturday to clinch the Grand Slam, the English started their match knowing they could not win the title — but they seemed intent on having a party nonetheless.
They secured a bonus point by the 29th minute thanks to tries by Jack Nowell — after 67 seconds — Tom Curry, Joe Launchbury and Jonny May. Mixing power with flicks and offloads, England was overwhelming its fierce rival and having fun doing it.
The turnaround for Scotland began with a try that felt at the time like a consolation. Hooker Stuart McInally charged down Owen Farrell's crossfield kick near halfway, collected the ball and managed to sprint all the way to the line — shrugging off May on the way.
That was in the 35th minute and it was still looking like a damage-limitation exercise for the Scots against an opponent that had been rampant.
Scotland's players came out after the break with a completely different body language and frame of mind. They scored four tries in 13 minutes through Darcy Graham (two), Magnus Bradbury and Finn Russell, and England was simply shell-shocked.
When Sam Johnson was sent through by Russell at halfway and barged over the line, the greatest rugby comeback ever was on.
Ford, though, ensured England survived that embarrassment.© Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
No Comment
Login to comment