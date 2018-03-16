Newsletter Signup Register / Login
rugby union

World Rugby removes match official from England-Ireland game

0 Comments
LONDON

World Rugby has removed Marius van der Westhuizen as assistant referee for the Six Nations game between England and Ireland on Saturday because the South African attended an England training session this week.

The governing body says it "takes responsibility for this oversight and has taken the proactive decision to stand Marius down to avoid any additional unfair and unnecessary conjecture."

Van der Westhuizen will be replaced by Nigel Owens.

In a statement released Thursday, World Rugby said although it encourages more dialogue and collaboration between match officials and teams, Van der Westhuizen should not have attended the training session on Tuesday because he was due to be an official at the Twickenham match.

Ireland has already won the Six Nations and will complete the Grand Slam if it beats England.

© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

Teach English in Japan!

Overseas application OK! Teach English in a professional environment in the major cities of Japan. Click to apply now.

Click Here

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Offer

Free 1/2 pint for first timers!

What the Dickens!

Offer

Enter to win a FREE round of golf!

EastWood Country Club

Insider Travel Tips for Beginners Exploring Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Get a free dessert after Napoli-style pizza!

AOI NAPOLI IN THE PARK

Food & Drink

12 Irresistible Sakura-Flavored Treats To Try This Spring

Savvy Tokyo

Hot springs

Ringo-no-Yuya Obu Spa

GaijinPot Travel

Families

Waiting To Adopt In Japan: Real Struggles, Real Challenges

Savvy Tokyo

Beyond ‘Kirei’: 5 Phrases to Help You Use Japanese Like a Boss this Spring

GaijinPot Blog

Anime and Manga

Ishinomori Manga Museum

GaijinPot Travel

Food and Drink

Sapporo Beer Museum

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Enjoy 10% off your bill!

Stall

Offer

Get a complimentary welcome drink!

Longrain