864,000 ticket applications received for team and stadium packs for Rugby World Cup 2019

The Rugby World Cup 2019 ticketing program has got off to a fantastic start with demand significantly exceeding supply for the initial team and stadium pack sales phase, reflecting a tournament that is exciting fans in Japan and around the world.

A total of 864,000 ticket applications were received from fans in more than 100 nations during the opening priority sales phase, with ballots run for packs where demand exceeded supply, resulting in 300,000 tickets being allocated.

Team pack highlights include more than 100,000 ticket applications for the Japan team pack, more than 50,000 for the England team pack and more than 30,000 applications each for New Zealand and Ireland team packs.

Host city demand was also strong with the Yokohama pack attracting more than 200,000 ticket applications and the Tokyo pack generating 140,000 ticket applications.

More than 50% of applicants opted into the MasterCard "Double your chances" promotion when entering the ballot, doubling their chances of securing tickets by committing to pay by MasterCard in a special benefit that the official payment partner is offering consumers. This promotion will also apply to the remaining phases of ticket sales detailed below.

Successful applicants have been informed by email and have until 23:30 JST on Wednesday, March 7 to secure their tickets for a once-in-a-lifetime Rugby World Cup experience.

Rugby fans who were unsuccessful in the ballots for this phase have the chance to secure the tickets they want via future phases and are urged to save the following dates:

Host cities residents’ priority group ballot applications: March 19 - April 12

Front Row/Supporters’ Club priority group ballot applications: May 19 - June 26

Official Supporter Tours: available now

International fans will be able to qualify for the Front Row/Supporters’ Club priority application phase by signing-up for the official Rugby World Cup 2019 newsletter, the Front Row (www.rugbyworldcup.com/supporters).

World Rugby Chairman Bill Beaumont said: “We are delighted with the initial demand for Rugby World Cup 2019 tickets more than a year out from the tournament, which demonstrates the domestic and international attraction of Asia’s first Rugby World Cup.

“Rugby World Cup is all about the fans and the players and today's announcement reinforces our belief that Rugby World Cup 2019 will be a very special celebration of rugby and Japanese culture. It really will be a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.”

Japan Rugby 2019 CEO Akira Shimazu added: “This strong demand for tickets reflects the excitement that we are feeling the length and breadth of Japan. Significant applications from the host cities show that this tournament is connecting with people beyond the host cities, while the team packs show that this nation will warmly embrace all teams and visiting fans.

“We urge the successful applicants to pay for their tickets by the 23:30 JST deadline on 7 March as after that date tickets will be released.”

