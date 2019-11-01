Newsletter Signup Register / Login
New Zealand's Ben Smith celebrates with teammates scoring their fourth try against Wales in Tokyo on Friday night. Photo: REUTERS/Peter Cziborra
rugby world cup 2019

All Blacks take third place with 40-17 win over Wales

TOKYO

The All Blacks bid farewell to coach Steve Hansen and captain Kieran Read with a 40-17 victory over Wales at Tokyo Stadium on Friday, claiming the one World Cup prize that no team sets out to win -- third place.

Winger Ben Smith grabbed a brace and Joe Moody, Beauden Barrett, Ryan Crotty and Richie Mo'unga also crossed as New Zealand rebounded from their semi-final loss to England and extended their 66-year winning streak over Wales to 31 tests.

Both teams came to play and Wales, also saying farewell to coach Warren Gatland, ran the ball at every opportunity to score tries through fullback Hallam Amos and Josh Adams -- a Welsh record seventh of the tournament for the winger.

South Africa, who beat Wales in the other semifinal last weekend, face off against England in the final at Yokohama International Stadium on Saturday.

Emperor emeritus Akihito and Empress emerita Michiko wave to the crowd at the New Zealand-Wales Rugby World Cup match on Friday. Photo: REUTERS/Issei Kato
