Newsletter Signup Register / Login
rugby union

All Blacks to play Australia in Japan on Oct 27

0 Comments
WELLINGTON

New Zealand Rugby (NZR) have confirmed the third Bledisloe Cup clash with Australia later this year will be held in the Yokohama Stadium, the venue for the 2019 Rugby World Cup final.

NZR had already signalled they were keen on taking the trans-Tasman clash to Japan after announcing in May that they would face the Brave Blossoms before heading to Europe for the end-of-year tour.

The world champion All Blacks face the Wallabies on Oct 27 in Yokohama before they play Japan at the Ajinomoto Stadium in Tokyo on Nov 3.

"We're delighted to confirm that a Bledisloe Cup test match will be played in Japan for the second time in the history of this great rivalry," NZR chief executive Steve Tew said in a statement on Wednesday.

"The last match in 2009 was a fantastic event but this year's test at the 72,000-seat stadium in Yokohama will be at another level. The All Blacks have huge support in Japan, so the Bledisloe Cup test will be important for the team as we build support ahead of Rugby World Cup 2019."

All Blacks coach Steve Hansen said having two tests on consecutive weeks in Japan would also help the side acclimatise for the 2019 World Cup.

Hansen conducted a similar exercise in 2014 when he primed the All Blacks for their 2015 World Cup-winning campaign by replicating the final four weeks of the tournament on their end-of-season tour, with the team experiencing similar selections, tactics and preparation.

"It will be great for the team to prepare in two of the Rugby World Cup cities and play at the same venues," Hansen said of the two clashes in Japan.

"As well as preparing for a huge Bledisloe Cup test and another important test against Japan, it'll also give the team a chance to have a really good 'dummy run' of the facilities, and experience the unique Japanese culture."

The All Blacks have held the Bledisloe Cup, the symbol of trans-Tasman supremacy, since 2003.

The first Bledisloe Cup test, which doubles as the opening clash of the Rugby Championship, is in Sydney on Aug. 18, with the second match at Auckland's Eden Park on Aug 25.

After the Japan game, the All Blacks then face Eddie Jones's England side at Twickenham on Nov.10, before meeting Ireland in Dublin on Nov 17. They conclude their tour against Italy on Nov 24.

© (c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2018.

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.
Video promotion

How can Space Design help you succeed in Tokyo?

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Cities

Obuse Town

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Win a FREE pass to Enoshima Island Spa!

Enoshima Island Spa

Families

Gender Gap: What Paid Holiday Use Reveals About Parenting In Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Enjoy 10% off your bill!

Max Brenner Chocolate Pizza Bar Harajuku

Art and Design

Sado Island Taiko Center (Tatakokan)

GaijinPot Travel

Sponsored Post

Top 5 Places To Shop In Yokohama

Savvy Tokyo

Families

Been There, Learnt That: Watching The Kids Grow On Their Coming Of Age Day

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Free Blow Dry or 10-min Head Spa

TONI & GUY Aoyama Salon

Landing in Japan: Moving Sleekly through Arrival, Immigration and Customs Procedures

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Enjoy 10% off your bill!

SIGN ALLDAY

6 Tips To Start the Post-ALT Job Hunt in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Free Blow Dry or 10-min Head Spa

TONI & GUY Ebisu Salon