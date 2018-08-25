Newsletter Signup Register / Login
New Zealand's Beauden Barrett converted five of the six All Blacks tries to finish with a match haul of 30 points Photo: AFP
rugby union

Barrett scores 4 tries as All Blacks demolish Australia

0 Comments
By Michael Bradley
AUCKLAND

Beauden Barrett's four-try masterclass led a clinical New Zealand to a 40-12 victory over Australia at Auckland's Eden Park on Saturday to claim the Bledisloe Cup for a 16th straight year.

Barrett converted five of the six All Blacks tries to finish with a match haul of 30 points, a New Zealand individual match record against Australia.

The Wallabies, needing a killer attitude after being beaten up in Sydney last week, stayed in the game for the first 38 minutes.

But when they again failed to stem the All Blacks' trademark surge either side of the halfway mark, they were out of the contest.

Barrett scored just before the break and Joe Moody straight after. In the space of five minutes' playing time, the All Blacks moved from 7-7 to 21-7 and Australia were out of the contest.

The overwhelming victory means the All Blacks retain the Bledisloe Cup, which they have held since 2003.

The Wallabies have now lost 22 matches in a row since 2001 in New Zealand and have not won at Eden Park since 1986.

As the All Blacks unleashed their attack in the second half, they were too fast and accurate for the Wallabies and it was only a stubborn Australian defense that limited the damage.

All Blacks coach Steve Hansen had warned in the lead-up to the test that the biggest problem facing his world-champion side was the mindset to back up from last week's blowout 38-13 win in Sydney.

That did not appear an issue in a high-octane performance where they ran at every opportunity. Their two first-half tries were both counter-attack moves from around their own 22-meter mark.

Ben Smith won the aerial battle from an Aaron Smith box kick to launch a run that led to Barrett's first try.

Smith was again in the action just before half-time, working with Codie Taylor down the right flank before Barrett finished the move with his second try.

After Moody's try to open the second half, Liam Squire scored and Barrett did twice more.

The black mark for the All Blacks was their scrum, which did not function as well as they would have wanted with tighthead prop Owen Franks celebrating his milestone 100th test.

The Wallabies' try came from their confidence in trading shots at goal for scrums as they won three penalties in a row through their revamped front row midway through the first half.

When the All Blacks scrum finally stayed up long enough to be completed, Will Genia scooted around the side for the easiest of tries.

But the All Blacks again had the better of the lineouts, with Australia's jumping options compromised by their decision to persist with playing Michael Hooper and David Pocock as tearaway loose forwards.

© 2018 AFP

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

Teach English in Japan!

Overseas application OK! Teach English in a professional environment in the major cities of Japan. Click to apply now.

Click Here

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Food and Drink

Asahi Soft Drinks Factory Tour

GaijinPot Travel

Fashion

This Is What To Expect At ‘The World Of Anna Sui Exhibition’ In Roppongi

Savvy Tokyo

Food

5 Cold Ramen Dishes for the Sweltering Japanese Summer

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Offer

30% Off Haircut For You and a Friend

TONI & GUY Hiroo Salon

Shrines

Heian Shrine

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

50% OFF of Botox Injections

Tengenji Solaria Clinic

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For Aug 4-5

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a free soft drink!

Guzman y Gomez Shibuya

Understanding the Japan Pension System, Pt. 1: What Is It and How Does It Work?

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Enjoy 10% off your bill!

SIGN ALLDAY

LGBT

Aisotope Lounge

GaijinPot Travel