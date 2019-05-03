Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Sharks' super-boot Curwin Bosch sent over seven penalties Photo: AFP
rugby union

Crusaders, Sharks draw 21-21; Reds beat Sunwolves 32-26 in Super Rugby

0 Comments
By Marty MELVILLE
BRISBANE, Australia

Defending Super Rugby champions Canterbury Crusaders have maintained their nearly three-year undefeated streak at home after snatching an upset 21-21 draw with Coastal Sharks in Christchurch on Friday.

In the following match, the Queensland Reds had some anxious moments against the embattled Sunwolves before capitalising on the ill discipline of their opponents to win 32-26.

The Crusaders scored three tries to nil, but Sharks' super-boot Curwin Bosch sent over seven penalties to give the South Africans hope against the defending champions.

"It showed character for the boys to be in there and build phases, but at the same time we made a lot of mistakes," Crusaders back Mitch Hunt said.

The Sharks nabbed the first points with a Bosch penalty but the home side soon responded through a Codie Taylor converted try.

The Sharks continued to notch up the points through another two penalties, putting them up 9-7 at half-time.

Bosch's accuracy with the boot continued to pay dividends, extending the lead to 12-7 soon after the restart.

But Jack Goodhue powered through some fierce defense to narrow the gap to 15-14.

Bosch continued to kick three-pointers but the Crusaders staged a late rally, with Hunt's late converted try a fortunate leveller for the Crusaders.

The resurgent Reds were expected to easily account for the bottom-placed Sunwolves in Brisbane, but the Japanese team was keen to atone for an embarrassing 52-0 loss to the Highlanders in their previous outing.

The Sunwolves led 13-8 at half-time and might well have caused an upset against a wasteful Reds side, but their poor discipline cost them dearly and they were at least a man down for more than half the game.

The visitors had two players sin-binned in the first half, and another three in the second, playing a large chunk of the last 10 minutes with just 12 men.

In the 50th minute the visitors, who were still leading, found themselves a man down for the remainder of the match after Semisi Masirewa was shown a red card.

Masirewa had earned a yellow card late in the first half, and received a second one for a high tackle, ending his match and leaving the gallant Sunwolves short-handed.

The Reds immediately capitalised with a high kick across field from Bryce Hegarty, finding winger Sefa Naivalu all alone for an easy try as the home team took a 25-16 lead.

Against all odds, the Sunwolves regained the lead in the 67th minute through a second Gerhard Van Den Heever try.

However, Yu Tamara was sent off in the 70th minute and then Rahboni Warren-Vosayaco was also shown a yellow card in the 76th minute, effectively ending their hopes of an upset.

Reds captain Samu Kerevi praised the Sunwolves, but was unimpressed with his own team's performance despite notching their fifth win.

"To be honest, that's not how we wanted to play it out," he said. "Pretty disappointed with how we performed. I thought we could have taken more opportunities, we need to be better."

Sunwolves skipper Luke Thompson was understandably gutted after the loss.

"It's a shame it ended up that way, we did everything we could to win the game and it got taken away from us," he said. "I was pretty proud of the way the boys dug in today."

© 2019 AFP

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

Get your tickets for Fuji Rock Festival 2019

If you live outside of Japan, tickets are available now through JapanToday!

July 26 ~ 28, Naeba Ski Resort

Buy Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Culture

The Mask Behind the Mask Culture in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Tweet of the Week #29

GaijinPot Blog

Savvy News

Savvy Tokyo Sakura Photo Contest 2019: Our Top 10 Photos

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a free drink!

GARB MONAQUE

Offer

Get a free drink while you’re in Kyoto!

Slow Jet Coffee Kodai-ji

Lifestyle

Masako Owada: The Woman Who Just Became Japan’s New Empress

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a free shochu!

Honke Kanoya

Offer

Get a free drink!

GOOD MORNING CAFE & GRILL Kyuri

Offer

Grab a free drink while you’re in Fukuoka!

GARB LEAVES

Culture

A Timeline of Emperor Akihito’s Reign of Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Anime & Manga

Nijigen no Mori (Awaji Island Anime Park)

GaijinPot Travel

Emoji Nation: Peculiar Emoticons You’ll Find in Japan

GaijinPot Blog