England reach quarterfinals as red card cripples Pumas

By Mitch Phillips

England secured their place in the World Cup quarterfinals with a crushing 39-10 victory over Argentina on Saturday as the Pumas were forced to play for 63 minutes with 14 men after lock Tomas Lavanini was sent off for smashing his shoulder into Owen Farrell's head.

England were 5-3 up at the time after a Jonny May try and though the Pumas battled valiantly for a while, they were eventually overwhelmed as Elliot Daly, Ben Youngs, George Ford, Jack Nowell and Luke Cowan-Dickie all scored, making most of the second half a cruise.

The victory earns England, who were eliminated from the pool phase when they hosted the tournament four years ago, a quarterfinal, probably against Australia or Wales, and they can secure top place in Pool C by beating France next weekend.

Jones will be delighted with what was, other than the opening exchanges, a dominant display, and though the red card clearly swung the momentum hugely in their favor, they showed a growing combination of power and pace that has made them real contenders to lift the trophy for the second time. Argentina need France to slip up twice to have any chance of going through. Saturday’s defeat was their 10th in a row against England and they have lost 29 of their last 34 games – a shocking decline for a team who were semifinalists in two of the previous three tournaments.

They looked sharp enough early on at a rocking Tokyo Stadium having promised to play with fire, and England needed try-saving tackles by Daly and Anthony Watson to keep Matias Moroni and Santiago Carreras out and were fortunate to concede only an early penalty scored by Benjamin Urdapilleta.

England regrouped and got on the scoreboard in the ninth minute after an impressive rolling maul took them into the danger zone and May sprinted over.

Argentina’s hopes were dealt a fatal blow after 17 minutes when Lavanini became the latest player to fall foul of the game’s new high tackle directive when he was sent off for smashing his shoulder into the jaw of Farrell. The incident was missed by referee Nigel Owens but he had no real option once he entered into discussion with the TMO.

The Pumas might have then felt a little hard done by when Manu Tuilagi was lucky not to be yellow-carded for tackling Emiliano Boffelli in the air.

They stayed in touch on the scoreboard but were having to work desperately hard to keep England at bay.

The pressure eventually paid off after 36 minutes when England’s forwards were camped on the line for numerous phases before Ford spun the ball wide left for Daly to catch, juggle, then scuttle over.

The forwards repeated the trick after the first-half gong had sounded, creating space for Youngs to dart through.

Farrell hooked all three conversions and a penalty wide, meaning England reached the break 15-3 up but very much in control.

They secured a bonus point five minutes into the second half when powerful charges by Sam Underhill, Tuilagi and Lewis Ludlam made space for Ford to dart over.

That seemed to mark the end of the game as a contest as England rolled through the changes, giving welcome game time to Mako Vunipola and Jack Nowell, with the only real worry being an ankle injury suffered by key number eight Billy Vunipola.

Moroni scored under the posts after a rare Argentina break but it merely poked the beast as Nowell - in his first appearance since suffering a terrible ankle injury in May, bounced off three defenders to score the fifth try and Cowan-Dickie got the sixth after another unstoppable maul.

