rugby union

England winger Norton sets try record at Hong Kong Sevens

HONG KONG

England winger Dan Norton became the leading try scorer in the history of the Hong Kong Sevens, helping his team beat Wales 36-19 Friday at the format's most storied competition.

Norton broke the record set by Collins Injera at the 2017 tournament.

England moved into second place in Pool D with the victory. The United States, which leads Rugby Sevens league, is first in the group after beating Spain 36-7.

In Pool A, South Africa beat Japan 22-7 and Samoa defeated Scotland 17-7, while France routed Portugal 40-7 and Argentina beat Canada 19-14 in Pool B.

The Pool C match between New Zealand and Australia started with a minute's silence to commemorate victims in the Christchurch shootings.

New Zealand ended up winning the match 40-19. In the other pool match, it was a repeat of last year's final with Fiji beating Kenya 22-5.

In the women's tournament, Brazil beat Scotland 28-19 to win the title.

