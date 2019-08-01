Folau launches court action over Rugby Australia dismissal

Fallen star Israel Folau has launched legal action against Rugby Australia and the NSW Waratahs for unfair dismissal, he confirmed Thursday, reportedly demanding an apology, compensation and the right to play again after he was sacked for making homophobic comments.
Super Rugby's record try-scorer, who was on a Aus$1 million-a-year (U.S.$690,000), four-year contract, was fired in May for posting online that "hell awaits" gay people and others he considers sinners.
The devout Christian opted not to appeal and mediation attempts failed, prompting Folau to take the highly divisive case, which has drawn support from conservatives and outrage elsewhere, to the courts.
"A conciliation before the Fair Work Commission did not resolve the matters between us. Accordingly, I am commencing court proceedings against Rugby Australia and the NSW Waratahs," he said in a video message.
Folau, who has played 73 times for the Wallabies, raised more than Aus$2 million in just two days through the Australian Christian Lobby to help pay his legal fees, before the appeal was paused, with enough money "for now".
It replaced a GoFundMe crowdfunding campaign that was shut down after raising more than Aus$700,000, with the platform saying it would not "tolerate the promotion of discrimination or exclusion".
The Australian newspaper said Folau's eight-page claim, lodged with the Federal Circuit Court in Melbourne this week, argued he was unlawfully dismissed under a section of Australia's Fair Work Act that disallowed sackings because of a person's religion.
It said the 30-year-old was seeking compensation, interest, damages, injunctive relief and penalties that could run to hundreds of thousands of dollars, along with an apology and full reinstatement.
Previous reports put the compensation figure at Aus$10 million, including for lost sponsorship and marketing opportunities, a sum that could prove disastrous for Rugby Australia.
The governing body had no immediate comment Thursday, but has insisted Folau's firing was purely contractual, saying he had agreed not to disparage anyone over their sexual orientation following a similar controversy last year.
"I have been blessed to have received the support of tens of thousands of Australians throughout my journey, and I want to say thank you to everyone who has offered their prayers and support," Folau added in his video message. "It has meant so much to (wife) Maria and me over the last few months and gives us strength for the road ahead."© 2019 AFP
13 Comments
Kentarogaijin
Homophobic loser..
Peter14
He should lose any case he brings in court. He is in the wrong.
Cricky
On your knees boy, pray yes I said pray those despoilers are circling like wolves in the night you are so right to be afraid of other people's life choices, get back on your knees pray and when you Finnish burn this cross.
Wakarimasen
He picked on drunkards and fornicators too.
Interesting legal questions here. wonder if his fundamentalist Christian beliefs will enjoy full legal protection.
TigersTokyoDome
It wasn't a single attack on homosexuals. His religious post included others too. Funny how drinkers and fornicators didn't get so upset.
This witch hunt went way over the top. A suspension and a warning not to post such religious beliefs would have been enough.
For those who don't know - strong Christian beliefs believe that hell awaits homosexuals, drunkards, fornicators etc.
Again - the emphasis only on hell awaiting gay people..
Disillusioned
He should be using his time and money to seek professional help for his delusions of grander. He's just another religious nut job.
InspectorGadget
That's the problem. He was warned previously after similar comments in 2018 after the same sex marriage vote in Australia and then close to ignore those warnings with an even more vitriolic post.
Most sponsors would have walked away from him when his online persona turned toxic.
TigersTokyoDome
In your opinion. Every man is entitled to their opinion. Some people disagree with homosexuality and it shouldn't be a crime to have such an opinion. The Bible states that hell awaits sinners. Surely we all grew up reading that at some point, regardless of whether we agree with it.
Jonathan Prin
Just an opinion...
midwicket
I don't have a problem with religion. People have a choice to follow a religion or to believe in a particular god. I have no problem with that. People also have a choice to have a drink. They have a choice to cheat on their spouse. They have a choice to have sex outside of marriage. They have a choice to steal. However a person does not have a choice of his or her sexuality. Whether he deserved to lose his job is another debate altogether. As a rugby union fan I would like to see him play at the World Cup but I don't want to be judged over something that I have no control over.
Andrew Crisp
Good on him, his comments didn't bad mouth anyone in the Rugby League, the Umpires, his sponsors nor did he specifically name anyone - if his comments were just ignored the overall public wouldn't have even known about what he said, the facts are - QANTAS airlines being a major sponsor of the Rugby threatened to pull the plug on the sponsorship deal, why? because the Managing Director is gay.
Somebody else has already pointed out that drinkers and fornicators were mentioned but nobody from either of these areas could care less about what he said.
TigersTokyoDome
Andrew Crisp bang on the money. Interesting that the gay community take these things personally while the rest of us drinkers and fornicators just laugh and get on with life.
I am a drinker and a fornicator, which means Folau believes hell awaits me - yet I am in the least bit interested to persecute this guy. I like to watch him play rugby too.
Some communities like the victim card.