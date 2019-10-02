Newsletter Signup Register / Login
France's Gael Fickou scores a try during the Rugby World Cup Pool C game against the U.S. at Fukuoka Hakatanomori Stadium in Fukuoka on Wednesday. Photo: AP/Christophe Ena
rugby world cup 2019

French score 5 tries in 33-9 win over U.S.

0 Comments
By JEROME PUGMIRE
FUKUOKA

France was back to its inconsistent worst before rallying with late tries to beat a spirited U.S. Eagles lineup 33-9 in their Rugby World Cup Pool C match on Wednesday.

Three-time finalist France joins group rival England on two wins, and is a step closer to maintaining its record of never failing to reach the knockout stages.

But this was largely a match to forget for coach Jacques Brunel's error-strewn squad as poor handling and positional play allowed the Americans to get within three points with 16 minutes remaining thanks to flyhalf flyhalf AJ MacGinty's third penalty of the game.

The "USA, USA" chants were getting louder at Fukuoka's Hakatanomori Stadium, and the memory of an upset 19-14 loss to Tonga at the 2011 World Cup, was doubtless looming larger in French minds.

The relief was evident when center Gael Fikcou spotted a gap and broke two tackles for a converted try with a little more than 10 minutes left.

Finally the U.S. cracked.

Replacement scrumhalf Baptiste Serin used his speed to peel away for France's fourth try, after good work from right winger Alivereti Raka and flanker Yacouba Camara. Replacement prop Jefferson Poirot gleefully grabbed the fifty try with the clock ticking down.

France led 12-6 at halftime, with flyhalf Camille Lopez setting up tries inside the opening 25 minutes for wingers Yoann Huget and Raka with kicks into the corners.

But countless French errors kept the U.S. in contention at the break thanks to two MacGinty penalties in front of the posts.

France's strong bench made the difference in handing the U.S. Eagles their second defeat of the tournament after a 45-7 loss to 2003 champion England.

Up next for France is Tonga on Sunday, while the Eagles take on two-time semifinalist Argentina three days later.

© Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Halloween in Japan: What’s Different?

GaijinPot Blog

2019 Top Jobs in Japan Week 40

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Study Japanese With a Two Week Autumn Program in Stunning Akita Prefecture

GaijinPot Blog

Festivals

Katsunuma Grape Festival

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

Culture

Naoshima

GaijinPot Travel

Food & Drink

10 Chilling Halloween Drinks In Tokyo To Get You In A Spooky Mood

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

Discover Central Japan: A Travel Guide to Mie, Aichi, Gifu and Nagano Prefectures

GaijinPot Blog