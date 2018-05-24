Newsletter Signup Register / Login
rugby union

Ireland names strong squad for Australia tour

0 Comments
DUBLIN

Ireland named a strong squad for next month's tour of Australia as coach Joe Schmidt opted against resting some of his Six Nations grand slam winners in favour of building further momentum ahead of next year's World Cup.

The clean sweep of their Northern Hemisphere rivals cemented Ireland's place as the second best ranked team in the world and they travel for three tests starting in Brisbane on June 9 on the back of 12 successive victories.

While some thought Schmidt may have given the likes of Johnny Sexton and Conor Murray the summer off after they toured New Zealand with the British and Irish Lions a year ago, all available frontline players were chosen on Wednesday.

"This has probably been the most difficult selection process for the coaching group to date," Schmidt said in a statement.

"Over the past couple of months the national coaches have spent time in the provinces and been in communication with the provincial coaches who have done a super job in managing the players across the season."

Among the potential new caps, Scarlets Munster-bound second row Tadhg Beirne looks set to give Ireland another dynamic option at lock.

Beirne, who was released by his home province of Leinster two years ago, scored 11 tries in helping the Welsh side to the European Champions Cup semi-finals this season and was among the long list of nominees for European player of the year.

Another former Leinster player who has thrived elsewhere, Ulster scrumhalf John Cooney, will also get a chance to add to the single cap he won as a replacement against Japan last year.

Elsewhere, Leinster flyhalf Ross Byrne earned a first call up after an impressive year as Sexton's understudy at the European champions.

Ireland, who have beaten the Wallabies in three of their last four meetings but last won in Australia in 1979, move onto Melbourne for the second test on June 16 and finish their last tour before the World Cup in Sydney on June 23.

Squad

Forwards: Tadhg Beirne, Rory Best (captain), Jack Conan, Sean Cronin, Tadhg Furlong, Cian Healy, Iain Henderson, Rob Herring, Dan Leavy, Jack McGrath, Jordi Murphy, Peter O'Mahony, Andrew Porter, Quinn Roux, James Ryan, John Ryan, CJ Stander, Devin Toner.

Backs: Bundee Aki, Ross Byrne, Joey Carbery, Andrew Conway, John Cooney, Keith Earls, Robbie Henshaw, Rob Kearney, Jordan Larmour, Kieran Marmion, Conor Murray, Garry Ringrose, Johnny Sexton, Jacob Stockdale. (Reporting by Padraic Halpin Editing by Toby Davis)

© (c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2018.

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

Learn Japanese in Kyoto

Live and study in the beautiful cultural capital of Japan.

Applications close June 1st

Apply Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Health & Beauty

6 Tips For Managing Curly Hair In Japanese Humidity

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a free drink with world-famous chicken rice!

Wee Nam Kee Hainanese Chicken Rice

Lifestyle

Is Japan’s Younger Generation Bound To Change The Nation’s Problem With Adultery?

Savvy Tokyo

Food & Drink

Healthy Servings: Japanese-Style Warm Prawn And Seaweed Salad

Savvy Tokyo

Shrines

Motonosumi Inari Shrine 

GaijinPot Travel

Cities

Fujinomiya

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Get a free soft drink!

Guzman y Gomez Shibuya

Offer

Get a complimentary welcome drink!

Fratelli Paradiso

Trash Talk: A Guide to Garbage Disposal in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

10 Ways Life in Kyoto is Different than Tokyo

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Get a free soft drink!

Guzman y Gomez Shinagawa

Offer

Enjoy 10% off your bill!

Stall